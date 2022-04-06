Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.