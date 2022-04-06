Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JVA stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

