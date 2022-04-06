Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

