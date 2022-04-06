Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $23.30 on Friday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

