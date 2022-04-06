Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:PLG opened at $2.08 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

