Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NYSE:PLG opened at $2.08 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.75.
About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.