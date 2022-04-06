Barclays Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.