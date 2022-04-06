Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.97.

Shares of Square stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.45 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

