UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $4.60

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $4.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

