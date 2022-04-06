FY2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

