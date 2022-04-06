Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.