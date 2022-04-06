Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TOST opened at $21.19 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,351 shares of company stock worth $12,568,237 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

