Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 88.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

