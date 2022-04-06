Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

