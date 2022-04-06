Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BE stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.42.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

