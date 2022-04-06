Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

