Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
