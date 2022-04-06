Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

