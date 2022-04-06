Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

