SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.