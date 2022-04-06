Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

