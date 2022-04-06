StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87. First Capital has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

