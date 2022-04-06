Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

