Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:SFE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.