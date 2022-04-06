Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

