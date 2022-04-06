Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 56,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 143,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

