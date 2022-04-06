Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 165,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.