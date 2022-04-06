iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93. Approximately 2,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.
