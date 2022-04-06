iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Down 2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.81 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 99,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 260,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.