USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 1.2%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 18,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 22,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.
