IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.