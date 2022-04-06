Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
NYSE GRP.U opened at $74.88 on Friday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.