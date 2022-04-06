China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYD. Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
CYD stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
