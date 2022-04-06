China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYD. Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.