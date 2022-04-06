Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.05. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
