FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $256.50 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

