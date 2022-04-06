easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $752.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.