Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$631.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

