Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

