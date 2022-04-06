Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 281,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 497,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

