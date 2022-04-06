X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Shares Down 2.3%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. 1,076,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,133,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.
