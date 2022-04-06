Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $7.10

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.79.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
