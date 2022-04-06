iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Down 2.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.29 and last traded at $128.49. Approximately 23,925,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,847,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.