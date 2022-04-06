Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

