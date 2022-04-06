KeyCorp Boosts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $31.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE ATI opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

