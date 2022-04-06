Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

