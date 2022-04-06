Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.33.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Cord Blood (CO)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.