Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

