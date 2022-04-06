Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

