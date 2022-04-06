Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.85 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 1,854,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,247,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.