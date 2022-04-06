Morgan Stanley Lowers Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Price Target to €37.40

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €37.40 ($41.10) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOPKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $32.70 on Monday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

