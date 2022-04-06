Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $139.06 and last traded at $139.20. Approximately 124,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 181,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.31.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76.
