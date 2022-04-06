Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Trading Down 0.1%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 15,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.