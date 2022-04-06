Barclays Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €185.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.