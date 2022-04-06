MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Lowered to €220.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($252.75) to €220.00 ($241.76) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.